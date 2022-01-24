Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator by subscriber base, has announced a data, voice and SMS tariffs review with effect from tomorrow.

In a notice to its clients, Econet said:

“Dear Customer. Kindly take note; Voice, Data and SMS bundle prices will be reviewed effective 25 January 2022.”

Meanwhile, the mobile telecommunications giant has also bemoaned continued power outages, saying it is affecting normal operations.

Off late, Econet decried network disruptions and increased costs due to loadshedding.

Zwnews