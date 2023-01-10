One of Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator by subscriber base Econet Wireless has hiked data bundle, sms and call tariffs.

The company says the hike effective 01 January 2023, is in line with Value Added Tax changes.

“Valued Customers

“Please take note that our tariffs & bundle prices have been adjusted in line with VAT changes gazetted in the Finance Act (No.2), 2022 effective 1 Jan 2023,” said the mobile operator in a notice to its subscribers.

Apparently, Zimbabweans are contending with hike data costs giving headaches to those who work online.

Zwnews