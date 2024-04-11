Dynamos and Highlanders Football Clubs were on Thursday presented with an array of Adidas playing, training and traveling kit sponsored by Sakunda.

The two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants are both sponsored by Sakunda Holdings and the company sourced the 2024 kit for both teams.

The kits are from German sportswear manufacturer Adidas which will be responsible for supplying playing kits to the two local giants starting this season.

The deal with Adidas was facilitated by the clubs’ principal sponsor Sakunda.

The arrangement is similar to that of BancABC which ended in 2019 in which the principal sponsor facilitated the deal with Adidas.

Both Dynamos and Highlanders are set to start using their new kits this weekend.

The teams have been using OTB Looks jerseys in the first five games of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season despite both deals ending in December 2023.

Soccer24