The Electoral Commision of Zambia yesterday gave the tender to print 2026 Election ballots to Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing, a company based in the UAE.

The tender which was previous given to Ren Form, a company linked to a Zimbabwean Businessman Wicknell Chivayo is henceforth cancelled.

Below is the tender that was previously awarded to the Chivayo linked company and which has since been cancelled.