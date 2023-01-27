File image

At least two artisanal miners, Anesi Tinotenda (24) and Jeremia Mutuda died after an underground mine shaft they were working on collapsed resulting in the victims being trapped at Juno K29 Mine, Chakari on 23/01/23.

Apparently, police in Zvishavane are investigating a mine accident in which Tichaona Sithole (38) died on 24/01/23 at Altena 51 Mine.

The victim fell on rocky surface after slipping from a bucket which was being used to lower him down the mine shaft.

The ZRP says it is concerned with increased incidents of mine accidents.

Mine proprietors are implored to take necessary measures to improve occupational safety, health and environmental management.

Zwnews