The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chinhoyi has recovered an assortment of medicinal drugs and arrested Henry Norbert Mahogo (55) and Mafios Choto (60) for operating clinics and selling pharmaceutical drugs without licences in Mhangura.

The duo appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrates courts where they were convicted and sentenced a fine of ZWL$150 000 each.

The recovered drugs were destroyed as required in terms of the Drugs and Allied Substances Act.

Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the recovery of a Honda Fit motor vehicle, registration number ADX 1619, which had 16 goats crammed in the boot on 4/05/21 in a bushy area near Shamva tollgate in Highlands.

Police say 5 suspects who were evading the tollgate and roadblock through a dust road fled from the scene. Investigations have established that the goats were stolen in Mutawatawa.

The owner of the vehicle has since been arrested.

