CONTROVERSIAL Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga has publicly apologised to his South African lover, Khanyi Mbau, for ranting on social media after she ditched him in Dubai.

Kudzai sent social media into panic mode after alluding that he had not seen Khanyi since “dropping her off at a saloon” in Dubai where they were holidaying. She, however, came out later to inform everyone that she was safe and back home in South Africa.

After video calling Khanyi, Kudzai took to Instagram to apologise for publicizing their private life on Instagram. In his defence, he claims that he was hurting and did not know how to deal with his emotions.

He wrote;

“I would like to apologize to my woman Mrs. K @MbauReloaded for taking our private life on IG. I was hurting, I honestly didn’t know how to deal with my emotions. Baby, I love you, video calling you this morning just made me realize how much I miss you, reminds me of how you used to watch me sleep on video in the beginning, the butterflies. “I miss you, my love. I am not ashamed to stand on top of the world and admit I love you! You became my world, my everything. Someone help me tell my woman I love her and I really miss her. Baby, you know me,” Kudzi pleaded.

After apologizing, Kudzai who is still helplessly in love with Khanyi went on to profess his undying love for her.

“I miss you, my love. I am not ashamed to stand on top of the world and admit I love you! You became my world, my everything,” Kudzi professed.

Khanyi Mbau’s brother, Lasizwe threatens to expose Ndege Boy

Meanwhile, South African YouTube star Lasizwe Dambuza who is the brother to Khanyi Mbau has threatened to spill the beans on his sister’s boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga also known as Ndege Boy, during a live Instagram.

While at it, Khanyi’s little brother Lasizwe commented on the live video threatening to spill more beans on Mushonga who had been acting innocent.

“Not everything is about you. Do you remember what happened that morning? You don’t want me to go there. Stop this,” Lasizwe wrote.

Kudzai defended himself saying Lasizwe did not know anything and should not speak.

“Lasizwe you don’t know how much I sacrificed for your sister and if I knew this two months after I met her, I would’ve planned things differently. I’m not enemies with your sister. We didn’t fight.”

During the Live video Kudzai revealed that he was warned by his mother to stay away from Khanyi but he didn’t listen.

“I’m hurt guys… I should have listened to my mother when she warned me. She told me to go to the U.S,” he said.

agencies