MASVINGO – A driver who is suspected to have been speeding hit a pothole yesterday evening, veered of the road and killed a GZU second year student who was coming from school.

The incident happened at around 6pm along Masvingo – Mashava Highway in Zimre Park. Valentine Chitotombe who was a Banking and Finance student died on the spot.

A close friend confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said Chitotombe dropped off from school in Mashava to wait for a relative who was supposed to pick him in the Zimre area.

It was while he was waiting by the roadside that the speeding car hit a pothole and veered off the road towards him.

The relative arrived near the scene minutes later and phoned Chitotombe but his mobile was not being answered.

He realised that were people gathered nearby and went there only to discover that it was Chitotombe who had been hit by a car.

Masvingo Police would not comment.

-Masvingo Mirror