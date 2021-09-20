French-owned Democratjc Republic of Congo-based mining giant Group Ledya is eyeing chrome and gold mining opportunities in the country.

Group Ledya is a holding company made up of 17 subsidiary companies, with strong interests in mining and energy.

As reported by the Zimbabwe Economic Review (ZER), Ledya’s Chief Executive officer Claude Bossio wa Bossio noted:

“As a company, we are delighted about the prospects of coming to the Zimbabwean market in our area of expertise, that is mining, we will not let this opportunity pass and we intend to start with chrome.”

The ZER notes that the interest by the group to explore mining opportunities in the country’s Great Dyke came on the backdrop of an outward Mission by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recently.

