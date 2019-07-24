Drama as Olinda Chapel catches hubby Tytan cheating with her best friend

When it rains it pours for UK based Zimbabwe business woman and social media icon Olinda Nkomo nee Chapel as third husband Tytan has been caught cheating with her best friend.

Olinda only got to discover of the secret liaisons between her husband and best friend after falling out with the latter.

After their friendship ended, the unidentified friend then disclosed that Tytan had been asking her out and the two would exchange indecent pictures(nu_des) on social media.

She poured her heart out on her Facebook, “Don’t worry about me. I am a strong person. Life is one big lesson. My recent lesson is to know the difference between a friend and muroyi. After that life goes on . . .” One of her Facebook friends then quipped in asking if she shouldn’t be dealing with her cheating husband rather than blame the girls he cheats with, to which Olinda retorted that both Tytan and the yet to be identified best friend were to blame.