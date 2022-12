A carefree bouncer was given a thrashing on Sunday night after he switched off a television set during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final screening at Richwood Sports Club, Meyrick Park in Harare.

Argentina were leading 3-2 against France in extra time when the man pulled the stunt.

The unidentified man’s girl-friend had to beg the crowd who pummelled the man all over his body.

He was later rescued by “Good Samaritans” as he was bleeding from the nose.

