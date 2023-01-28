Popular South African music producer has come out guns blazing following rumors that he is totally broke and now penniless.

His song Thina Sobabili from his 2005 album No Retreat No Surrender, achieved platinum, making Bongz the first Durban artist to reach such a milestone.

Bongz also made a name for himself when he invented the dance style called Gwara Gwara, which was also danced by the American rapper Chris Brown.

But now that his fame has faded, music fans think he’s down and out.

The musician has however been relatively quiet in the industry of late, but he claims he’s not irrelevant. Speaking to Daily Sun, the DJ slammed naysayers who are spreading false information about his alleged down-and-out status.

“I’ve heard rumors about my so-called down-and-out status. I don’t know why people find it so right to spread lies about people without getting the facts first. That’s unfortunate and sad,’ he told the publication.

The DJ added that he is not broke and he is doing well financially. He told the publication that he is focusing on his business and promoting his amapiano hit titled Syalo.

He said it is also unfortunate that other music fans think that he switched to amapiano because his music style was no longer working for him.

“I switched to amapiano because I’m a artist. I wanted to show that I can do any genre,” he said.