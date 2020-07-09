The food riots in 1998 were not planned centrally & the regime wasn’t notified, people just took to the streets in their localities, in Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Highfield, Makokoba, Sizinda, Nkulumane etc & those in the CBD did likewise. Right now the greatest fear within the regime

Those calling for July 31 instruct people not to wait for July 31 & erupt in their localities and see the reaction of the junta. The junta wants a July 31 facade it can control. Honestly if u r hungry, do u wait for 31 days to do something about your hunger?