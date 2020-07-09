The food riots in 1998 were not planned centrally & the regime wasn’t notified, people just took to the streets in their localities, in Mabvuku, Kuwadzana, Highfield, Makokoba, Sizinda, Nkulumane etc & those in the CBD did likewise. Right now the greatest fear within the regimeAre spontaneous demonstrations which would result in them failing to control activities like what happened when Beitbridge went up in smoke. To counter that they’re using some elites to organise a central demo on a faraway date, buying time. #Murikuitiswa.Let those calling for July 31 instruct people not to wait for July 31 & erupt in their localities and see the reaction of the junta. The junta wants a July 31 facade it can control.Those calling for July 31 instruct people not to wait for July 31 & erupt in their localities and see the reaction of the junta. The junta wants a July 31 facade it can control. Honestly if u r hungry, do u wait for 31 days to do something about your hunger?
Thread posted by J Mawarire