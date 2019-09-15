Doctors leader abducted by suspected state agents

HARARE: The Leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Docs Association – Dr Peter Magombeyi was allegedly abducted last night by 3 men at 10pm. He has not been heard from since with suspicion that Magombeyi is being detained by State Security Agents.

Doctors have conducted a solidarity march at Parirenyatwa Hospital for their abducted Doctors Association President, Dr Peter Mugombeyi. They have declared that without his release, they won’t be working.

“No Peter No Work…a total shutdown of hospitals,” they said.

Below is a presser from ZHDA on the matter.