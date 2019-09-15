Doctors leader abducted by suspected state agents

HARARE: The Leader of the Zimbabwe Hospital Docs Association – Dr Peter Magombeyi was allegedly abducted last night by 3 men at 10pm. He has not been heard from since with suspicion that Magombeyi is being detained by State Security Agents.
Doctors have conducted a solidarity march at Parirenyatwa Hospital for their abducted Doctors Association President, Dr Peter Mugombeyi. They have declared that without his release, they won’t be working.
“No Peter No Work…a total shutdown of hospitals,” they said.
Below is a presser from ZHDA on the matter.
ZHDA is shocked and concerned about the abduction of our Acting President Dr Peter Magornbeyi late last night, Saturday 14 September 2019 at around 22:00hrs. Dr Magornbeyi was abducted by 3 men who we suspect to be State security agents.
The abduction was preceded by numerous anonymous threats made to Dr Magornbeyi including, for example, a text message from 0786.5911 which read “Usazoti I did not warn you. Ramba uchiita nharo. Uchatorwa nechampupuri. We are getting close now, (Translation: Don’t say I didn’t warn you. Carry on with the way you are acting and you will be abducted. We are getting close.) ZHDA has been in ongoing negotiations with the State about doctors’ working conditions as we are currently incapacitated.
He was last heard from at 22:19hrs on Saturday 14 September 2019 when he sent a WhatsApp message to the ZHDA Junior Doctors WhatsApp group which read “Kidnapped by 3 men.fam 0715320465..
Efforts to reach his family on the aforementioned number and to reach Dr Magombeyi on his personal phone lines have been fruitless.
We demand to know where he is and his immediate release.
From ZHDA Information Desk
