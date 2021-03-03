Prominent musician and businesswoman DJ Zinhle had the TL in debate mode this week when she asked her fans about being a good Samaritan.

Opening up the discussion on her timeline, the Umlilo star asked fans if they also feel they have a limit on how much kindness they put out into the world before it starts to become tiring.

“Do you ever get tired of being a good person? Asking for a friend,” said DJ Zinhle.

Tweeps shared their thoughts on the topic, with many resonating with the star’s exhausted sentiments and sharing their own advice with the star.

“You mean having your kind spirit taken for granted? I have grown tired,” said one user.

“Continue to be who you are don’t let anybody change you. Draw a line when it comes to your life and don’t let anyone cross it,” said another.

Here are some of the responses from Twitter:

I will always be there for anyone who needs a shoulder to cry on . I will always live up to the meaning of my name 🙏🏾. — MN©️EDI (@Michael_Bucwa) March 2, 2021

Waste of time sis wam, abantu wayanya apha phandle. pic.twitter.com/d6WSRfskGn — Yola Mnombeli 🇿🇦 (@yola_mnombelii) March 2, 2021

You can still be a good person and still have boundaries never let people overstep♥️ — Taffy L. Gotora aka DigitalBae (@TaffyGee) March 2, 2021

All the freakin time,but my inner person won't allow me. I have friends that I feel don't appreciate my good deeds. My biggest issue i think is expecting myself in other people.💔 — Sabelo Phil Vos (@mrvos501) March 2, 2021

Continue to be who you are don’t let anybody change you draw a line when it comes to your life and don’t let anyone cross it — Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) March 2, 2021

You mean having your kind spirit taken for granted? I have grown tired — T BHOZA (@tshidisoseme) March 2, 2021

Zinhle often gives fans a glimpse into her thoughts and opinions on life, including her romantic endeavours.

In an episode of Somizi’s hit TV show Dinner at Somizi, the hitmaker opened up about her rules of engagement.

The star said she has no reservations when it comes to love, and will throw herself fully into a relationship.

“I think I’m still stupid in love. I go headfirst into the relationships,” said Zinhle.

