Image: Newsday

Renowned music producer DJ Levels, whose real name is Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe has been involved in a road traffic accident.

The accident took place while he was driving along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway this morning while driving to Norton.

“It is true that I was involved in an accident earlier today but it was not tragic,” Levels, who sustained minor injuries, told NewsDay.

He described the situation as hard.

“It is a hard situation, that car (an Audi sedan) was costly,” he said.

Zwnews