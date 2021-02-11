CONTROVERSIAL DJ Fresh and Euphonik have been fired from their jobs by Primedia Broadcasting following the rape allegations leveled against the pair.

DJ Fresh (real name Thato Sikwane) and DJ Euphonik (real name Themba Nkosi) were employed by music radio station 947 which is owned by Primedia Broadcasting.

Below is the full statement from Primedia Broadcasting on the firing of the two DJs.

Primedia Broadcasting can confirm that, after careful consideration of the events of the last few weeks, the company has decided to release DJ Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts. Their last shows on 947 were aired on 15th January and 10th January 2021 respectively. “This decision does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders,” says Geraint Crwys-Williams, Interim CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

agencies