The divisions in Zanu PF have taken a dramatic twist after youth League bosses Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu were this Wednesday suspended for one year and will now undergo a one-year compulsory ideological course as a corrective measure to alleged indiscipline after they recently named and shamed three politically influential personalities of corruption.

On the other hand, the party’s Secretary for Youth in the Politburo, Pupurai Togarepi has also been unceremoniously stripped of his position.

The suspensions come following an ill-tempered Politburo meeting in which Matutu openly defied party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa by rebelliously walking out of the meeting.

Matutu and Tsenengamu have been at the centre of a storm after the Youth League dissociated itself from their move, dismissing their naming and shaming of corrupt businesspeople, who are known benefactors of the ruling party as just but their personal opinions. Meanwhile, Tendai Chirau will replace Matutu as deputy youth secretary on an acting capacity.

President Mnangagwa has been visibly battling to contain the fissures that have been threatening to tear the long-ruling Zanu PF apart. The dramatic events come amid insinuations by exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo that Mnangagwa will be ousted by a coup this February.

Zwnews