Disaster hits Zim Gems..Chaotic Zimbabwe fails to fulfill netball match vs Uganda

SOUTH AFRICA: Zim Gems in heart break start to Africa Netball Cup.They are at OR Tambo International airport waiting 5 hours to catch a 7:15pm flight to Cape Town, hoping to play a 8pm match against Uganda.

What happened earlier on

Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) president, Leticia Chipandu has appealed to the International Netball Federation to reschedule Zimbabwe Gems’ Africa Netball Cup 8pm opening match against Uganda as the team will only arrive in Cape Town at 9pm.

Zimbabwe was supposed to take on Uganda at 8 am Friday and the match was postponed to 8 pm to accommodate the financially troubled southern African team.

ZINA spokesperson, Maimba Mauranga revealed this Thursday that the Gems are expected to arrive in Cape Town around 9 pm after they departed on Friday at 11 am on Air Zimbabwe to Johannesburg where they will connect to Cape Town.