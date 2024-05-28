The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Washington Maphosa in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Kwakanaka Village, Chimanimani on 25/05/24 in which Webster Chitombo died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim indiscriminately after an argument over US$2-00.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Aaron Ndlovu (32) which occurred at a night club in Mbare on 27/05/24.

A yet to be identified male suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with booted feet after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed issue.

The victim succumbed to injuries whist receiving treatment at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews