Did Chicago teen sleep with 5 of his bullies’ mothers?

A recent social media image showing a teen to have allegedly slept with five of his bullies’ moms to show supremacy has gone viral.

The image which has a picture of a black boy with five women claims,

“Chicago teen sleeps with all five of his bullies’ moms to assert dominance”.

The post has been shared on multiple social media platforms

Verification

To verify this claim, we used Tineye reverse image search tool to trace the image and possibly discover instances that this exact image was used or uploaded online.

We found out that the photo, regarded as a meme, has been posted on various meme sites including reddit.com and 9gag.com and that there are several variations to the meme with different photos but same captions.

Further checks did not reveal who the black teen was but we did find out that the women used in the photo had no relation with the alleged photo as claimed.

We found out that two of the women from the right were related with crime related activities.

The first woman from the right is identified as Amber Legge. She was booked to jail in Ohio in the United States of America USA on suspicion of aggravated menacing and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The second woman from the right, identified as Meagan Simmons from Zephyrhills in Florida, was a model who was arrested years ago on driving under influence (DUI) charges in 2010. Her photogenic mugshot was posted to an arrest record database, and eventually found its way onto Internet image boards. There, it spawned a meme playing on Simmons’ looks and her status as an apparent inmate, which enjoyed dozens of reiterations.

Conclusion

The photo is fabricated and has been used by various memes websites.

