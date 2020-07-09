Strive Masiiwa’s EcoCash Zimbabwe has been dealt a death blow by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) after the central bank designated ZimSwitch as the National Payment Switch. This means that all mobile money transactions will now have to go through ZimSwitch.

Mobile money account holders will now be able to send money from one mobile money service to another without the need to have an account with different mobile money companies.

Sources at tech zim explained why this is very bad news to Ecocash:

The business that is affected by this the most is EcoCash because essentially everyone else is on Zimswitch. The mobile money service is a platform in itself with its own ecosystem that banks connect to on EcoCash’s terms. Designating Zimswitch as the primitive platform that everyone else must connect to takes away incredible chunks of EcoCash’s market power. For example, nothing stops a NetOne customer from merely sticking to NetOne’s OneMoney and not open an account with EcoCash. From their OneMoney, such a customer will now be able to send money to or receive it from EcoCash.

RBZ FULL STATEMENT: