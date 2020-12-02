President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to launch the Judicial Service Commission`s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan.

He is billed to present this plan at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The strategic plan is one of the tools used by the commission in implementing judicial accountability independence, efficiency and effectiveness.

It is against this background that commissioners have been urged to embark on scientific management to ensure full implementation of the JSC vision and mission to ensure world class justice prevails in Zimbabwe.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba rises to give his remarks.

He says the launch is significant in the delivery of justice in the country.

-Zwnews

