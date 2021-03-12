The Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) has approved Delta‘s purchase of Mutare Bottling Company (MBC) from mobile communications giant Econet Wireless.

The transaction, which started a few years ago, was subject to regulatory approvals, hence the regulator announced that it has given Delta the green light in its latest filing.

Some time last year, Delta disclosed that the it was finalising discussions with The Coca-Cola Company for the extension of the sparkling beverages franchise territory to include Manicaland and has entered an agreement to purchase the bottling assets of MBC.

The beverage giant called the acquisition a welcome development which will allow the company to leverage on its scale and combined asset base to meet the sparkling beverages demand across the country.

Delta bottles and sells Coca-Cola brands under licence from The Coca-Cola Company.

