A Domboshava woman landed in the dock yesterday after she reportedly posed as an administrator for Bitcoin and duped investors of over US$7k.

EL-Deane Makanaka Taerera, who is reported to be the Bitcoin Cryptocurrency administrator, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The first complainant is Esther Chirume.

The court heard that on August 1, Chirume saw an advert in a WhatsApp group called crypto shares inviting people to deposit money in exchange for bitcoins.

Taerera misrepresented that one would get thrice their instalments in a month as part of their anniversary promotion.

Chirume became interested and the two met at a local hotel in the CBD. Chirume paid US$2500 and was promised US$7500 “on maturity”.

Upon “maturity” of the investment, Taerera told the complainant that her money had been collected by Martin Mhlanga, who is said to be based in South Africa.

The second complainant is Lorreen Chinenyanga who invested US$4500 and nothing was recovered as Taerera became evasive.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State