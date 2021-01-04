Harare based Zimbabwean businessman Kuda Musasiwa is in ICU just days after he revealed his battle with coronavirus.

The latest development was posted online by his friend Evan Mawarire who wrote:

Please help me pray for the recovery of my good friend Kuda Musasiwa @begottensun as he lies in intensive care unit today. A wonderful husband to @NomalisoN, father, innovative, creative, impressive & incredibly outstanding entrepreneur. Hold on Kuda, you can beat this my bro

Musasiwa who told his friends he had experienced low oxygen levels but was glad to be well again was reportedly rushed back to hospital over the weekend after his condition deteriorated.