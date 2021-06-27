Major General Retired Clever Shadreck Chiramba has died.

In a statement,Zimbabwe National Army Spokesperson ,Colonel Alphios Makotore said Major General (Rtd)Chiramba succumbed to COVID-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital this Sunday Morning.

He was 66.

He retired from active service in 2004 and he was the Commander of Two Infantry Brigade during the DRC Campaign.

At the time of his death he was a known farmer in Karoi,running MArmi Farm.

Major General (Rtd) Chiramba was born in Chivi District on the 2nd of February 1955.

Mourners are gathered at House number 52 St Andrews rd Hatfield Harare.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

zbc