A PIO (Provincial Intelligence Officer) in the Counter intelligence branch of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), Joseph Mugwanyo, died upon arrival at the Parirenyatwa Hospital on Friday morning after having tested corona virus positive ten days ago, the Zim Morning Post has heard.

Hospital sources told this publication that Mugwanyo was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital in the early hours of Friday morning.

“The patient arrived at the hospital around 0100 hours but was pronounced dead on arrival,” said one hospital official. Investigations by the Zim Morning Post revealed that Mugwanyo tested positive about ten days ago. “This has caused a furore at the counter intelligence offices because officers are now refusing to come to work. “They want the whole building to be disinfected before they resume operating from there. The biggest challenge is that only two offices are said to be constantly disinfected,” the source said.

zmp