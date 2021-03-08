The bail hearing for Movement for Democratic Alliance (MDC-Alliance) youth leaders Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the three remain detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison and expected to return to court on Wednesday when Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro will hand down her ruling on their bail application.

When the matter came up in court today, Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro said the ruling was not yet ready.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested and charged with sec 5(3)(a) of SI 200/2020 as read with SI 42/2021 on the prohibition of gatherings (Partakes or convenes a gathering) linked to Presser in solidarity with Makomborero Haruzivishe, while Marova was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Head of Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen recently voiced concern saying the continued selective application of law and proportionality, as being done against the three was uncalled for.

-Zwnews