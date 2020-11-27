High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has handed his ruling of the late Moana’s burial, dismissing her mother’s application with costs.

The court said it found that the applicant has not established the legal basis for the relief sought.

Justice Kwenda said the applicant, after rejecting the Islam rites, does not give an alternative.

He rules that the application for interdict cannot succeed.

The Judge made the ruling after an analysis of the testimonies of the feuding estranged couple. He said the reason why he called for oral evidence is that he wanted to clarify a number of issues because the cause of action had many shortfalls.

Meanwhile, the Amuli family spokesperson Yussuf Bunali said Moana will be buried tomorrow without fail.

According to Amuli the females are not barred from attending the burial, but certain proceedings are confined to men in terms of the Muslim religion.

Apparently, the judge applied the general law and general guidelines emanating from the various decided cases. Also the court noted that a burial is a solemn event which is invariably done according certain decipherable rites. -The Herald

