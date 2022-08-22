At least 22 haulage trucks belonging to ZANU-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Wadyajena, through his company Mayor Logistics, can now be seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC can withhold the seized property pending the outcome of his fraud trial together with 4 top Cottco managers or an associated civil action.

In addition to the 22 trucks listed in the court order permitting the seizure, the same order allows ZACC to hold two luxury cars, a Lamborghini and BMW X6, temporarily held by Beitbridge authorities.

The two vehicles were impounded on Friday while they were on their way to South Africa.

Wadyajena who is out of prison on bail was recently arrested by ZACC on fraud involving US$5 million.

Zwnews