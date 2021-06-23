The magistrate court in Chinhoyi has freed 3 MDC Alliance members, Emmanuel Chinanzvavana, Aldini Wairesi and Daniel Hove after they were removed from remand on charges of contravening national lockdown by “partaking in or convening a gathering knowing that such gathering is prohibited.

The trio were arrested by police in March 2021 & charged with contravening section 5(3)(a) of the Public Health COVID-19 Prevention, Containment, Treatment (National Lockdown) Consolidation, Containment Amendment Order 2020.

Prosecutors alleged that Chinanzvavana, Wairesi & Hove, who are out of custody on RTGS$10 000 bail each, partook or convened an unlawful gathering of people numbering about 100 at a residential place knowing that such action is prohibited.

However, on Wednesday, Chinanzvavana, Wairesi & Hove were removed from remand after 2 state witnesses who are ZRP officers & who arrested them in March once again failed to appear in court for trial to commence.

As stated by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who represented the trio, this resulted in warrants of arrest being issued against the 2 cops.

Meanwhile, prosecutors were advised to proceed by issuing summons to compel the trio to return to court if they intend to proceed with prosecuting them.

-Zwnews