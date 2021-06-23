Listed beverages manufacturer, Delta Corporation, Chief Executive Officer, Pearson Gowero has stepped down on retirement after 9 years at the helm.

The veteran administrator was appointed as the CEO in June 2012, having joined the Group in March 1997. He is set to leave the post on 30 June 2021.

Gowero was seconded to SABMiller Africa in 2006 where he served as managing director of Zambian Breweries Group until his return to Delta as the chief operating officer in 2011.

Meanwhile, Gowero has been replaced by Matlhogonolo Valela generally known as Matts or Vax.

Valela joined the company in 1996 as an accountant and rose through the ranks to become group treasurer in 2003.

For him, like many others, it has been a long journey to the top.

