Councillor’s privates crashed for denying MDC villagers food aid

Buhera Ward 25 councillor John Mangezi suffered swollen testicles after a village head pulled his manhood for allegedly discriminating against MDC Alliance supporters in food aid distribution.

Mangezi reported the matter and village head Liberty Masvingise has since appeared in court charged with assault.

Magistrate Gylmax Kuhudzai was told that on July 10, 2019 Masvingise approached Mangezi who was distributing social welfare food and told him that the allocation for his village was not enough. He accused the councillor of abusing his political power and sidelining people that he perceived to be opposition by either giving them little or no food at all.

The agitated Masvingise then got hold of the complainant’s trousers buckle, sneaked one of his hands beneath the underpants and crashed the contents in front of villagers who had gathered to get their food allocations at Matsetsa DDF Camp under Chief Nyashanu.

The complainant was saved by villagers who ran to his rescue. The court was told that Mangezi suffered a swollen right scrotal. The councillor is said to be in the habit of sidelining villagers who are not ZANU PF supporters.

