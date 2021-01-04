Letter of apology

By Costa Nkomo

Good day everyone in Zimbabwe and across the globe.

I apologise for my unannounced absence for the past three days.

I took a personal and religious decision to leave home on Friday morning 0700hrs for a traditional annual prayer retreat in Bindura mountain.

I failed it on my part when I did not communicate my whereabouts. I underestimated the impact this will cause.

Upon my return home today in the morning I realised that I acted irresponsibly given the nature of my profession.

I have reflected on the strain and stress this has caused. I therefore tender my humble apology to everyone who have been affected by this uncalled behaviour.

I’m indebted to all international organisations who have shown concern over my unannounced absence.

Most importantly I apologise to the media fraternity in Zimbabwe and across the globe for the pain suffered.

Special mention goes to the Media Institute of Southern Africa, the Centre for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and the Young Journalists Association YOJA for their efforts in searching for me.

Personally, I suffered no harm before and during my absence.

It was purely a personally decision to satisfy my own spiritual needs.

May the love you showed in searching for me not be erased by my mistake when a true victim goes missing one day.

Costa Nkomo