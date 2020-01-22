Zimbabwe Home Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe says the cost of getting a passport for local citizens remains unchanged. This comes amid rumours that the government had approved the payment of prices in US Dollars for local emergency passports.

Addressing questions from members of the media after a familiarisation tour of the National Passport Production Centre in Harare this Wednesday, Minister Kazembe Kazembe said it was illegal for officials at the Registry offices to accept payment for local emergency passports in US Dollars.

“As it stands, it is illegal (for locals to be paying US$318 and if this is happening we need the information, please give us the information. It is not legal for locals to be charged in foreign currency and if someone is doing that they are being mischievous and they are committing a crime,” said Kazembe Kazembe.

Only Zimbabweans in the diaspora will be asked to pay for passports in foreign currency.