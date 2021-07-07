Zimbabwe’s Warriors gearing up for kick off their quest for a third Cosafa Cup title in four years.

They square off against Mambas if Mozambique in South Africa today.

Though, Mozambique is yet to make it past the group stages in five years, analysts believe the Warriors should guard against complacency.

The team initially faced setback when their head coach was denied entry into the host country, South Africa over issues to do with visas.

The problem was sorted out yesterday and the coach over saw their training session this morning.

-Zwnews