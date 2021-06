The Warriors of Zimbabwe are expected to clash with the Mambas of Mozambique on July 8 as they kick start their COSAFA CUP tournament group matches.

Meanwhile, on July 14, the Warriors will face Senegal’s Lions of Teranga.

Senegal is not in the Southern Africa, but is participating in the tournament as invited guests.

-Zwnews

Below is the full fixtures:

July 6: Group A: Eswatini vs Lesotho and South Africa vs Botswana.

July 7: Group B: Madagascar vs Malawi and Zambia vs Comoros.

July 8: Group C: Mozambique vs Zimbabwe and Senegal vs Namibia

July 9: Group A: Lesotho vs Botswana and South Africa vs Eswatini.

July 10: Group B: Malawi vs Comoros and Madagascar vs Zambia

July 11: Group C: Zimbabwe vs Namibia and Mozambique vs Senegal

July 13: Group B: Comoros vs Madagascar and Zambia vs Malawi

July 13: Group A: Botswana vs Eswatini and South Africa vs Lesotho

July 14: Group C: Namibia vs Mozambique and Senegal vs Zimbabwe.

July 16: Semi-finals: Winner A vs Best Runner-Up and Winner B vs Winner C

July 17: Third-place play-off loser semi 1 vs Loser Semi 2