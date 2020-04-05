BREAKING: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s office says he’s been admitted to the hospital suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

He “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus”, a spokeswoman said – including a high temperature.

It was described as a “precautionary step” taken on the advice of his doctor.

The prime minister remains in charge of the government and urged people to follow its social distancing advice.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” the spokeswoman said.

bbc, agencies