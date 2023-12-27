Two young women from Masvingo, Nyasha Chabika (24) and Flora Tofa (24), have raised concerns about privacy invasion, accusing police officers of accessing and misusing their mobile phones after being ordered to surrender them along with their passwords at the station. The officers allegedly went on to leak private content and send messages to friends, soliciting money.

The viral fame of Nyasha Chabika and Flora Tofa began with an unconventional video last month, where the two girls engaged in explicit activities. The video sparked controversy, leading them to defend their actions on Instagram, asserting their right to make personal choices. Flora even went as far as suggesting that she would buy her father a bottle of beer if he watched the controversial video.

The legal repercussions followed, with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arresting Nyasha and Flora at the start of December 2023. Charges were filed against them for violating the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act, specifically the prohibition of importing, producing, and disseminating undesirable publications, pictures, statues, and records. Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi granted each of them bail amounting to ZWL$100,000.