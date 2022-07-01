President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promised to solve the quiz on whether Ruwa falls under Harare or Mashonaland East Provinces.

Speaking after touring Mega Pak Zimbabwe in Ruwa President Mnangagwa said he has been given 100 dust bins which says he will donate to hospitals.

“I was given 100 dust bins and i am giving Harare Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Oliver Chidawu to give to Hospitals.

“I will also donate to Mash East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Apollonia Munzverengwi because there is confusion as to which Province Ruwa belongs to Harare or Mashonaland East.

“It’s an issue we will and must look at because it cannot continue like this,” he said.

Mega Pak was part of delta but now it is independent and it is processing waste making new products from waste.

And Mnangagwa said in his government’s programme of cleaning the environment what is being cleaned is waste.

The company is exporting products to Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

Zwnews