Zimbabwe Vice President, General (Retired) Constantine Chiwenga is expected to visit Chipinge tomorrow for a Command Livestock program that will be held at Taguta Farm in Middle Sabi.

The District Development Coordinator ( DDC) William Mashava confirmed the development and said Covid-19 guidelines will be respected during Chiwenga`s visit in Middle Sabi tomorrow.

“I can confirm that Vice President Chiwenga will be coming to Middle Sabi for a Command Livestock program. Please note that Covid-19 guidelines for gatherings shall apply that is having not more than 50 people as well as wearing of face masks and social distancing” said Mashava.