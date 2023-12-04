Comic Pastor Surrenders to Epworth Police Amid Allegations of Abuse by Ex-Wife

Renowned comedian and social media personality, Comic Pastor, voluntarily turned himself in to Epworth police in response to accusations of abuse made by his ex-wife, Munyalee Mavura.

Accompanied by his legal representative, Tafadzwa Muvhami, the comedian willingly presented himself to address the allegations put forth by Mavura. She asserts that she endured various forms of abuse during their marriage, which concluded nearly five years ago.