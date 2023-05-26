President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has implored other countries wishing to learn how to grow wheat to come and learn from Zimbabwe.

Speaking in SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is self-sufficient in wheat production, since 2022, saving up to US$300 million dollars annually, in import costs.

“We have mastered how to grow wheat, those wishing to learn how to grow wheat should approach us” he said.

This year, the winter wheat production target is 85 000 hectares, compared to 80 388 hectares planted last year.

Apparently, worldwide Russia and Ukraine are the biggest producers of wheat.

Zwnews