AN abusive out-of-work kombi driver from Bulawayo is on the run after allegedly brutally stabbing his girlfriend to death for wanting to end their relationship.

Melinkosi Moyo from Lobengula West allegedly followed Prudence Ndlovu (24) from the same suburb to a relative’s home in Nkulumane suburb where he stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on Sunday around midnight.

Ndlovu, a third-year student at Bulawayo Polytechnic, was allegedly having relationship problems with Moyo whom she had been dating for about two years.

Her sister Ms Future Ndlovu said Ndlovu, an intern in the Zimpapers Bulawayo branch’s IT department, had decided to leave her abusive boyfriend, something which she believes led to her death.

Ms Ndlovu said she was devastated that her sister was killed for no sensible reason.

“They were in a relationship for almost two years but of late my sister was not happy. She was in an abusive relationship which she wanted to end. So, on Saturday, before she was killed, she had visited one of our cousins in Nkulumane suburb. “It seems Moyo was not happy with the decision that my sister was taking. She was always telling me that he was abusive and she wanted to call off the relationship. It seems on Saturday she told him that the relationship was over.

Moyo would not accept that and constantly called her. He even followed her to Nkulumane suburb at 11PM,” said Ms Ndlovu.

She said Moyo called her sister and asked her to meet him outside so that they could talk.

“It seems they spent about 30 minutes talking and thereafter my cousin heard her scream. When she went to check out what had happened she found her lying on the ground bleeding. She had stab wounds on the neck, above her left breast and in the back,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said her sister died a painful death.

“She was stabbed on Sunday at about 12AM. An ambulance was called but officials responded saying they only had one ambulance which was ferrying a patient to Mpilo Central Hospital. The ambulance only arrived at the scene at 3AM and she had died.

