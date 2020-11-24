The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has called for peace and restraint ahead of the Ugandan Presidential elections slated for January 14, 2021.

The organisation has further implored the Ugandan authorities to desist from the use of force against civilians.

Read full statement below:

For Immediate Release

24 November 2020

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, an umbrella body of civic society organisations in Zimbabwe, calls for peace and restraint ahead of the Ugandan Presidential elections slated for January 14, 2021.

We further implore Ugandan authorities to desist from the use of force against civilians.

As CiZC, we are deeply concerned with the recent acts of brutality by the police and the army which led to the death of about 50 people following protests that erupted after the arrest of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) who was arrested for allegedly defying Covid 19 regulations during a campaign rally in Luuka on November 18, 2020.

Over 800 people have also been arrested in connection with the protests amid suspicion by the opposition that Uganda’s ruling party is abusing the Covid-19 regulations to stifle opposition party campaigns ahead of the January elections.

As Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we firmly stand by the fact that peaceful processes are a panacea to free, fair and credible elections hence we condemn the brutal crackdown on opposition leaders and supporters ahead of the Ugandan elections.

We also would like to call upon the Ugandan opposition to observe the law ahead of the January elections but we stand firm on the fact that the brutality by the police and the military which led to the shooting of about 50 civilians has no place in a modern democracy.

The situation unfolding in Uganda mirrors the general trend across the African continent and it is of huge concern to us as Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition that of late, elections in Africa have mostly been characterised by violence and loss of lives with opposition party supporters being the major victims while ruling parties, with the assistance of the police and military, have been the major culprits.

We reiterate our call for intervention by the African Union (AU) as well as the international community in ensuring that peace prevails before, during and after the January 2021 elections in Uganda.

The current events unfolding in Uganda can only point to an election with predetermined outcomes and one that will ultimately fail the credibility test.

As Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, we further call for people to people solidarity across the African continent in ensuring respect for human life as well as free, fair and credible elections in Uganda.

-Zwnews

