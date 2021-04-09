The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) has declared incapacitation and is blaming the government of lacking seriousness in improving their working conditions particularly salaries.

Zimbabwe’s civil servants have since declared that with effect from 12 April, they will report for duty only twice a week.

In a statement, ZCPSTU president Cecilia Alexander said it is not by choice that civil servants will only report for duty two days a week, but as a result of the prevailing environment.

Apparently, this comes after there has been similar cries by teachers, who are demanding salaries in US dollars.

Recently the government threatened not to pay those who would have decided not to report for duty, employing a ‘no work no pay’ tactic, but the civil servants were saying that won’t be fair, as they would have been forced by the incapacitation to report few days a week.

They say is would be bad for government to punish them for not coming to work, and urged their employer to capacitate them.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) recently called for a united action by all civil servants: “The fight for living wages requires a united front and unions are doing that,” said the ZCTU.

However, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is on record saying government coffers are “deep, sufficiently deep” implying that all is well and that the economy is doing well.

-Zwnews

