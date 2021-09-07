Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says after Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s election victory, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) launched a TwitterBots campaign to get its internal, counterintelligence, research branches & varakashi to scuttle a united anti-Mnangagwa front pre-2023.

Moyo says among initial targets are renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, prominent political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya, former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi and Moyo himself.

Hichilema who beat incumbent and Mnangagwa’s friend Edgar Lungu made extensive use of social media to campaign since he was being barred from traveling across the country.

Meanwhile, according to Moyo Mnangagwa is now aware of how powerful social media is, and has deployed CIOs to counter any narrative against him on social media.

Apparently, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana recently thanked Varakashi for doing well in fighting for Mnangagwa’s good image.

Zwnews