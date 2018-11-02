CID Report: Cornered Prophet Magaya flashed HIV/AIDS herbs into toilet…Failed to destroy evidence

Court hears of Walter Magaya’s shocking desperate bid to destroy AIDS cure medicines

A court has heard of a desperate scramble to destroy evidence before police swooped on Walter Magaya’s office in Harare to seize unlicenced medicines he intended to sell as an HIV cure.

Police raided Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries property on Edinburg Road in Marlbrough suburb and found drug-making machines, packaging machines and what police listed as “prescription preparatory medicines”.

Below is a full CID Police report:

Circumstances are that on 31 October 2018, accused known as a prophet for Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) made an advertisement on Yadah television of Aguma medicine which he claimed to be a cure for HIV/AIDS, Cancer and other ailments.

He further made claims on Aretha medical website (www.arethamedical.com) and that Aretha medical and himself were the manufacturers of the Aguma medicine which he claimed can cure above mentioned diseases. The website was visited and it was discovered that accused persons claimed that they had conducted some, clinical trials and proved that the Aguma medicine can cure the mentioned diseases.

Verifications were made through Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe on their records and it was established that Aguma is not a registered medicine or drug in Zimbabwe. It was also established that neither accused (2) nor Aretha Medical company were authorised by Health Professions Authority to carry out Clinical tests on any human being to prove that Aguma can cure the aforementioned diseases thereby committing an offence.

On 31 October 2018, a warrant of search and seizure was issued at Harare provincial Magistrates Court and a search was conducted at number 14 Edinburgh, Marlborough, Harare where unregistered, prescription preparatory medicines, drug manufacturing, packaging machines and drug manufacturing raw materials listed on the annexure attached were recovered.

Just before the search, accused persons destroyed some of the exhibits by flashing Aretha in the office toilets and burning the containers which were, however, recovered half burnt. Several Aguma sachets and other torn sachets were also recovered in an office bin next to the Call Centre Office.