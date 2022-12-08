A 29-year-old Chitungwiza woman has been jailed for marrying two men.

The suspect, Thelma Guvakumwe, married her lover under customary marriage while she was still in a monogamous marriage with her first husband.

However, her jail term was commuted to community service after she was initially sentenced to six months in prison.

She will perform 105 hours of community service instead of serving the jail term.

Allegations were that Guvakumwe left her first husband, whom she was legally married to, saying she was pursuing further studies.

The matter came to light after her first husband discovered that Guvakumwe was not at school and had gone on to marry her lover.

Guvakumwe and her new lover have a child together.